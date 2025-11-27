|
27.11.2025 15:34:06
WACKER Plans To Cut More Than 1,500 Jobs Worldwide
(RTTNews) - WACKER plans to cut more than 1,500 jobs worldwide as part of a major cost-saving program, with the majority of reductions expected at its sites in Germany. The measures are to be fully implemented by the end of 2027 and are aimed at reducing personnel expenses, which will account for half of the targeted savings.
The company has set a goal to save over €300 million annually through its PACE project, launched in October to address the tense business situation. The initiative focuses on lowering fixed production costs and streamlining administrative structures.
Like many chemical industry players, WACKER is under significant economic pressure. When presenting its third-quarter figures, the Group had already warned that net income for 2025 would be negative.
