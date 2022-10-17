Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.10.2022 13:30:00

WAEPA to Extend Membership Eligibility to Former Civilian Federal Employees

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA) announces that its membership eligibility will now include former Civilian Federal Employees. WAEPA's Board of Directors approved an update in its bylaws on August 5, 2022, to allow for this change.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9084851-waepa-extends-membership-eligibility/ 

WAEPA’s coverage is backed by the strength of New York Life, an industry leader

WAEPA has provided current and retired Civilian Federal Employees and their loved ones with Group Term Life Insurance* since 1943. For the first time, WAEPA is offering its exclusive membership to former Civilian Federal Employees who are looking to safeguard the future of their families. Former Civilian Feds of any agency, who served for any length of time, are now eligible.

"We are proud of WAEPA's legacy and our commitment to supporting our public servants. This change shows WAEPA's continued dedication to those who serve, both past and present," said M. Shane Canfield, CEO of WAEPA. "We are excited for the opportunity to expand our membership, while continuing to provide exceptional service to our current members."

For more information on WAEPA membership eligibility, visit waepa.org/eligibility.

About WAEPA 

Worldwide Assurance for Employees of Public Agencies (WAEPA), is a nonprofit association (not an insurance company) formed For Feds, By Feds in 1943. The goal of WAEPA is to provide access to products and services that promote the health, welfare, and financial well-being of current and former Civilian Federal Employees. After more than 75 years in business, WAEPA has over 46,000 members.

For more information, visitwaepa.org, or call (800) 368-3484

* Underwritten by New York Life Insurance Company, 51 Madison Ave., New York, NY 10010 on Policy Form GMR-FACE/G-30280-0

 

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waepa-to-extend-membership-eligibility-to-former-civilian-federal-employees-301649901.html

SOURCE WAEPA

