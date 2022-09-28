WaFd Bank Promotes Veteran Banker Dan LaCoste to Regional President for Southern Oregon

Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the "Company”), parent company of Washington Federal Bank, "WaFd Bank” today announced the promotion of veteran commercial banker Dan LaCoste to lead the bank’s growing presence in Southern Oregon. An accomplished banker in Oregon, Dan joined WaFd Bank three years ago as Senior Vice President – Commercial Division Manager. In that short tenure his team has successfully grown the commercial loan portfolio by nearly a quarter of a billion dollars and deposit growth of more than $160 million dollars. Mr. LaCoste started his banking career in 1997 and over the past 25 years he has grown to be a leader in his community and the financial industry. He held leadership roles, including Region President during his 21 years at US Bank leading private banking, commercial, retail and operations. Dan is a 2010 graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School and has held board chair and board president roles at several non-profit organizations in the Eugene, Oregon region.

LaCoste commented, "I pride myself as a servant leader, who is there to remove roadblocks to get the job done while keeping employees and customers first and foremost. WaFd Bank’s culture is the right fit for my style to grow our teams and business throughout Southern Oregon. My motto is, keep it real, be authentic, and be yourself.” WaFd Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Beardall said, "Dan has consistently brought outside the box thinking and problem solving to WaFd. He is a facilitator of ideas and skillfully builds leaders within business lines to ensure the highest level of production and success. I’m confident he and his team will continue to build solid client relationships throughout our Southern Oregon region.”

