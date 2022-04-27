WaFd Bank Promotes Veteran Banker Todd Gerber to Regional President for Arizona

Washington Federal, Inc. (Nasdaq: WAFD) (the "Company”), parent company of Washington Federal Bank, "WaFd Bank” today announced the promotion of veteran commercial banker Todd Gerber to lead the bank’s growing presence in Arizona. Todd joined WaFd Bank just three years ago in 2019 to grow commercial loans and develop the banking team to work closely together to support Arizona businesses and residents. In his 28-year career, Mr. Gerber has managed business accounts in industries from manufacturing and retail to healthcare, non-profits, and construction. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy degree, is a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School and has completed the Arizona Banker Association’s Leadership Program. Mr. Gerber has grown WaFd’s commercial team to an unprecedented level, bringing in top talent that has led to a 90-percent increase in loan balances from 2020 to 2021 in the Grand Canyon State.

Gerber commented, "WaFd Bank’s secret sauce is that our bankers and support team are all aligned to put the customer’s best interest first and provide the highest level of service and financial products available.” WaFd President and Chief Executive Officer Brent Beardall said, "For the past three years, Todd has tenaciously grown our commercial and industrial loan portfolio to a wide spectrum of businesses by developing an acute sense of what businesses need to succeed and then executing on those needs. He knows Arizona and has proven experience growing solid client relationships. We are excited to watch him lead WaFd Bank into the future.”

Washington Federal Bank, a commercial bank with headquarters in Seattle, Washington, has more than 200 branches in eight western states. To find out more about WaFd Bank, please visit our website www.wafdbank.com. WaFd Bank uses its website to distribute financial and other material information about the Company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427006015/en/