Wag! Launches Furscription, a Revolutionary Software Solution to Solve the Veterinary Prescription Headache

Wag! (Wag! Group Co., Nasdaq: PET) today announced the upcoming launch of Furscription, a revolutionary digital tool for veterinary clinics designed to streamline the prescription process for clinics and pet parents alike. Meticulously developed over the last several years, Furscription aims to simplify prescription requests for veterinarians, ensuring pet parents receive their pet’s medication faster and easier than ever before.

"We’re leveraging state-of-the-art technology to create a seamless, secure, and robust prescription platform for veterinarians and clinic staff, which helps them minimize the manual burden of inbound prescription requests and protect their licenses from fraud and drug diversion,” said Dr. Georgia Jeremiah, the DVM behind Furscription and EIR at Wag!. "Furscription is a complement to the Wag! ecosystem by closing the loop between veterinarians and pet parents, furthering our dedication to providing pet parents with everything they need to keep their pets healthy and happy.”

Transforming Pet Care Through Innovation at the Veterinary Level

Furscription offers a suite of features in an easy-to-use interface, designed to enhance the veterinary prescribing experience:

Simplified Workflow for Clinics: Veterinarians can electronically prescribe medications directly through Furscription, who has partnered with leading veterinary online and compounding pharmacies nationwide, eliminating both the need and risk for handwritten prescriptions and manual prescription management channels such as fax and phone calls.

Streamlined Communication: Pet parents receive instant notification of their pet's prescription status.

Enhanced Convenience: Furscription integrates seamlessly with leading veterinary software to further streamline the process.

Improved Accuracy and Security: Electronic prescriptions reduce the risk of errors associated with handwritten prescriptions, and two-factor authentication built into the tooling nearly eliminates the risk of fraud.

High Demand for Furscription Underscores Need for Innovation

Prior to launch, Furscription has generated significant traction within the veterinary community. With an LOI in place to integrate with a platform that supports thousands of clinics, and a growing waitlist of individual clinics, we’ve highlighted the need for the prescription management solutions Furscription offers.

Furscription is due to launch out of select beta in May 2024. To join our waitlist or for additional information about the product, please visit furmacy.com/waitlist or contact our sales team at hello@furmacy.com.

For additional information about Wag!, visit wag.co.

About Wag! Group Co.

Wag! Group Co. strives to be the #1 platform to solve the service, product, and wellness needs for the modern U.S. pet household. Wag! pioneered on-demand dog walking in 2016 with the Wag! app, which offers access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from a community of over 500,000 Pet Caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! Group Co. operates Petted, the nation’s largest pet insurance comparison marketplace; Dog Food Advisor, one of the most visited and trusted pet food review platforms; WoofWoofTV, a multi-media company bringing delightful pet content to over 18 million followers across social media; maxbone, a digital platform for modern pet essentials; and Furmacy, software to simplify pet prescriptions. For more information, visit Wag.co.

