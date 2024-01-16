Wag! Pet Care Solutions Now Available through Bright Horizons

Wag!, (Wag! Group Co., Nasdaq: PET), which strives to be the number one platform to solve the service, product, and wellness needs of the modern U.S. pet household, today announced that its pet care solutions are now available through Bright Horizons Back-Up Care Services, providing employers across the nation with the ability to offer sponsored pet care solutions for employees.

As the workforce continues to evolve and prioritize a healthy work-life balance, Wag! is excited to create an employer-sponsored pet care benefit solution that addresses the unique needs of pet owners in the workplace. The collaboration ensures that pet owners can maintain their professional commitments with peace of mind, knowing their beloved pets are well cared for.

"Wag! is excited to expand our reach as an invaluable employee benefit to major employers across the US,” said Garrett Smallwood, CEO and Chairman at Wag! Group Co. "We can’t think of a better or more trusted partner to do this with than Bright Horizons.”

Key Features of the Bright Horizons and Wag! Back-Up Pet Care Solution:

On-Demand Pet Care Services: Employees will have access to Wag!'s extensive network of professional pet caregivers, offering a range of services including dog walking, pet sitting, and more, often at no charge.

Flexible Scheduling: The program accommodates the unpredictable nature of work schedules, allowing employees to request pet care services on short notice, or to schedule in advance.

Nationwide Coverage: Wag! is available in 5,400 cities across all 50 states, ensuring pets in nearly every neighborhood can be cared for.

Seamless Integration: The back-up pet care solution seamlessly integrates with Bright Horizons' existing Back-Up Care program, making it easy for employers to implement and for employees to access.

Enhanced Employee Well-being: By addressing the challenges associated with pet care, employers can contribute to improved employee satisfaction, retention, and overall well-being.

For more information about Wag! or Bright Horizons, please visit wag.co or brighthorizons.com.

About Wag! Group Co.

Wag! Group Co. strives to be the #1 platform for busy Pet Parents. The Wag! app offers access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from its community of 450,000 pet caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! Group Co. operates Petted, the nation’s largest pet insurance comparison marketplace, Dog Food Advisor, one of the most visited and trusted pet food review platforms, maxbone, a digital platform for modern pet essentials, and Furmacy, software to simplify pet prescriptions. For more information, visit wag.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate,” "expect,” "suggests,” "plan,” "believe,” "intend,” "estimates,” "targets,” "projects,” "should,” "could,” "would,” "may,” "will,” "forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the Company’s ability to further develop and advance its pet service offerings and achieve scale; ability to attract and retain personnel; market opportunity, anticipated growth, and future financial performance, including management’s financial outlook for the future. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: management’s financial outlook for the future; market adoption of the Company’s pet service offerings and solutions; failure to realize the financial benefits of acquisitions; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

