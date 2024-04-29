Wag! Rebrands Dog Food Advisor, User-Friendly Redesign Drives Increased Engagement; Launches New White Label Dog Food Calculator Experience

Wag! (Wag! Group Co., Nasdaq: PET) today reveals the highly anticipated rebrand of Dog Food Advisor (DFA) — the U.S.’s leading pet food review and advice site.

The improved, expanded and more user-friendly design continues to provide unbiased reviews, science-based consumer-focused content, and updates on dog food recalls for its community, improving pets’ and their parents’ lives. Dog Food Advisor also partners with a number of best-in-class brands, helping them successfully navigate the ever-growing competition in the pet food and treat space.

"The Dog Food Advisor rebrand is a major step forward in our mission to become the most trusted resource for pet parents everywhere,” said Garrett Smallwood, CEO and Chairman of Wag!. "By creating a more engaging and user-friendly platform, we’re not only making the pet food experience more enjoyable and valuable for pet owners, but also strengthening our partnerships with leading brands like Chewy, The Farmer’s Dog, and Ollie. Ultimately, this allows us to tap deeper into the vast potential of the pet food TAM.”

In addition to the rebrand, DFA has launched a white labeled version of its proprietary Dog Food Calculator, which allows pet parents to receive personalized dog food recommendations. The experience debuted with Vox Media’s The Dodo as a launch partner, immediately providing millions of pet parents with an easy solution for choosing the best food for their dog’s diet. DFA is excited to offer the white labeled experience to additional large partners in the coming months.

Wag!, which strives to be the number one platform to solve the service, product, and wellness needs of the modern U.S. pet household, acquired DFA in January 2023.

About Wag! Group Co.

Wag! Group Co. strives to be the #1 platform to solve the service, product, and wellness needs of the modern U.S. pet household. Wag! pioneered on-demand dog walking in 2015 with the Wag! app, which offers access to 5-star dog walking, sitting, and one-on-one training from a community of over 500,000 Pet Caregivers nationwide. In addition, Wag! Group Co. operates Petted, the nation’s largest pet insurance comparison marketplace; Dog Food Advisor, one of the most visited and trusted pet food review platforms; WoofWoofTV, a multi-media company bringing delightful pet content to over 18 million followers across social media; maxbone, a digital platform for modern pet essentials; and Furmacy, software to simplify pet prescriptions. For more information, visit Wag.co.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate,” "expect,” "suggests,” "plan,” "believe,” "intend,” "estimates,” "targets,” "projects,” "should,” "could,” "would,” "may,” "will,” "forecast” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the Company’s ability to further develop and advance its pet service offerings and achieve scale; ability to attract and retain personnel; market opportunity, anticipated growth, and future financial performance, including management’s financial outlook for the future. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: management’s financial outlook for the future; market adoption of the Company’s pet service offerings and solutions; failure to realize the financial benefits of acquisitions; the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property; changes in the competitive industries in which the Company operates; changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company’s business; the Company’s ability to implement its business plans, forecasts and other expectations, and identify and realize additional partnerships and opportunities; and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors” section of the Company’s filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

