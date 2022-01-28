Waga Energy commissions an eleventh landfill gas up

Waga Energy announces successful startup

of an eleventh Renewable Natural Gas unit in France

Waga Energy has commissioned a new landfill gas upgrading unit at a site run by Société d'Exploitation de Gournay (SEG) in Gournay, France. Each year the unit will produce 51,180 mmBtu (15 GWh) of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), a substitute for fossil-based natural gas, preventing more than 3,000 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions. The RNG will be directly injected into the gas grid run by French operator GRDF and will supply around 3,000 households in the Châteauroux area (Centre France).

The unit uses the Waga Energy patented technology WAGABOX(R) to separate methane from the other components in the landfill gas (carbon dioxide, oxygen, nitrogen and volatile organic compounds). It combines membrane filtration and cryogenic distillation to produce high-quality RNG that can be directly injected into natural gas grids.

Construction of the unit was entirely funded by Waga Energy, which will also operate the facility under a 15-year contract with SEG. The landfill site operator financed the connection with the GRDF grid 9 miles away (13 km).

This is the eleventh WAGABOX(R) unit commissioned by Waga Energy in France in the past five years. Eleven further WAGABOX(R) units are currently under construction, including one in Spain, two in Canada and one in the United States.

The Gournay landfill site receives 85,000 tons of waste each year. The gas produced by the breakdown of organic matter in the waste was previously flared to avoid direct methane emission into the atmosphere.

Mathieu Lefebvre, CEO and co-founder of Waga Energy: "This new project with SEG is a further step in our action to tackle climate change. Our WAGABOX(R) units now represent an annual production capacity of 819,000 mmBtu (240 GWh) and prevent 49,000 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions each year. That's the equivalent of removing over 20,000 cars from the roads."

Gilles Bernardeau, CEO of SEG: "Thanks to this project, the energy contained in the landfilled waste, which was previously lost, will now be used to supply the town of Châteauroux. We are proud to be contributing to the energy transition in this way."

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (ISIN: FR0012532810, symbol: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as "biomethane") by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX(R). The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX(R) units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it generated. Waga Energy operates 11 WAGABOX(R) units in France, representing an installed capacity of 240 GWh/year. Eleven units are under construction in France, Spain and Canada. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and the helps the energy transition. Waga Energy has been listed since October 27, 2021, on Euronext Paris. waga-energy.com

About Société d'Exploitation de Gournay

SEG, founded in 1986, specializes in waste processing and recovery, especially asbestos management, sale of clay, inert waste storage and production of renewable energy.