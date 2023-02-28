Waga Energy: Strong revenue growth (+56%), North American market penetration confirmed

Strong revenue growth (+56%),

North American market penetration confirmed

2022 revenue: 19.2 million (unaudited)

Consolidated revenue up 56% over 2021

216 GWh of renewable Natural Gas (RNG) injected into the grid

37,500 tons of CO 2 equivalent avoided [1]

[1] Average uptime >95% for the fourteen units in operation [2]

[2] Seven new contracts signed, bringing the number of projects to 29 (fourteen already in operation) and the total installed base to 1 TWh/year

Unaudited revenue 2022 2021 Var. Number of units in operation (at year-end) 14 10 +40 % Renewable natural gas (RNG) production for the year (GWh) 216 145 +49% Renewable natural gas (RNG)/gas upgrading service sales (in M)* 15.1 10.1 +50% Sale of equipment and other services (m)** 4.1 2.2 +85% Consolidated revenue 19.2 12.3 +56% *Revenue from RNG sales and from gas upgrading service sales to landfill operators that sell the RNG produced themselves. **Revenue from equipment sales and operations and maintenance contracts.

Waga Energy reported 19.2 million in consolidated revenue for 2022. RNG sales and gas upgrading service sales to landfill operators accounted for 79% of total revenue, with RNG production equipment sales accounting for 19%.

In 2022, the installed base of WAGABOX® units injected 216 GWh of RNG into the gas grid in France49% more than the previous year. The increase was due to the commissioning of new RNG production units, including one that can produce five times more RNG than earlier units, proving that Waga Energys WAGABOX® technology can support volume RNG production. The successful deployment of very-large-capacity RNG production units marks a decisive step toward Waga Energys development on international markets like America.

Waga Energys installed base continued to perform at a high level in 2022, with total overall uptime greater than 95%.

During 2022 Waga Energy signed contracts to build seven new WAGABOX® units, five in France and two in Canada. At December 31, 2022, Waga Energy operated fourteen units in France, for an installed base of 415 GWh/year, and had started construction on fifteen units, for an additional installed base of 565 GWh/year. These 29 units will represent a total capacity of nearly 1 TWh/year.

Mathieu Lefebvre, CEO of Waga Energy, said:

Our 2022 results are evidence of the very high value Waga Energys technology delivers. Our solution, unlike anything else on the market, is particularly relevant in an energy crisis with no apparent end in sight. WAGABOX® RNG production units transform millions of cubic meters of greenhouse gases emitted by waste in landfills into a renewable substitute for environmentally-harmful fossil-based natural gas. And once again, our technology has proven itself to be extremely reliable, with average uptime of more than 95%. Landfill operators around the world have shown interest in our solution. However, for the time being, we have decided to remain focused on North America, where we opened a subsidiary just over three years ago. Our local staff has already won several contracts and we will start producing RNG in Canada and the United States later this year. The huge landfill gas potential in North America means that we will have to ramp up capital expenditures to harness it. However, the return on investment will be greater. Given this buoyant market, we can confirm our objective of increasing our installed base to reach RNG production of 4 TWh/year by end-2026.

About Waga Energy

Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as biomethane) by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas grids to supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it generated or by offering upgrading service. At the date of this press release, Waga Energy operates fifteen WAGABOX® units in France, representing an installed capacity of 440 GWh/year. Fourteen units are under construction in France, Spain, Canada and the US. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy has been listed since October 27, 2021, on Euronext Paris. waga-energy.com / Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter ; Subscribe to the newsletter

