Wagepoint acquires KinHR to build ultimate workplace "happiness" solution for small businesses and their teams

People management added to Wagepoint's stack of friendly small business products

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Canadian fintech company Wagepoint is doubling-down on its mission to bring happiness to small businesses and their teams with a new acquisition. KinHR – soon to become People by Wagepoint – has joined Wagepoint's family of products, which will create a single solution that takes payroll, time and attendance and (now) human resources tasks off small business owners' hands so that they can get back to doing literally anything else (aka not spreadsheets!).

Wagepoint's stack takes payroll, time and attendance, and human resources tasks off small business owners' hands.

KinHR is known as a simple, friendly and reliable people management software among its 4,500 global users. This makes it the perfect puzzle piece to complete Wagepoint's stack of small business products, offering everything CEOs and founders need to take care of their people right from the moment they're hired.

People by Wagepoint will offer features like an employee directory, time-off management, new hire onboarding, document storage and eSignatures, in addition to ongoing employee performance management tools like employee objectives and reviews. The product will help make workplace operations easier, and maybe even a little "sweeter", for both employers and their teams.

"Payroll and HR go together like summer and popsicles – minus the sticky fingers!" says Shrad Rao, CEO of Wagepoint. "When done right – that is, with a focus on keeping it simple and truly caring about the human experience – both payroll and HR can contribute to a happy workplace, just like ice cream! We're excited to welcome People by Wagepoint to our family of products. Now, we can help our customers create a delightful experience for their employees, right from the moment of hire and at every touchpoint that follows."

Delighting customers will remain a key pillar as the company moves forward with the rebrand and builds a team around People by Wagepoint.

Both Wagepoint and KinHR have a Capterra rating of 4.6 out of 5 by their users – notably, for friendly customer support – and the new product will continue building on that trust, says Melissa Benzo, former Director at KinHR and current Director of People by Wagepoint.

"KinHR has always been about creating a simple approach to HR software so that small businesses can focus more on their employees and their business, rather than the management of 'stuff' that comes with HR. Wagepoint is just the company to continue that effort and expand on that idea by keeping all things light, friendly, and simple," says Benzo. "I always tell KinHR customers 'we're here to help,' and I feel that echoed throughout the entirety of Wagepoint."

People by Wagepoint is the second small business software to be acquired by Wagepoint in 2022. Earlier this year, Timesheet Mobile joined the Wagepoint family and will soon be available to customers for all of their time and attendance needs, rebranded as Time by Wagepoint.

About Wagepoint

Wagepoint is a small-but-mighty fintech company on a mission to simplify payroll – and maybe even dare to make it delightful! Our online software was created just for small businesses, automating the most "ugh" parts of payroll – like calculating wages and reporting on taxes – so that our customers can get back to doing, well, literally anything else. Backed by the world's friendliest team, Wagepoint is always supportive, never stuffy and refreshingly human. Founded in 2012, we make payroll magic happen for more than 20,000 small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers across North America. Visit www.wagepoint.com to learn more or connect with us @Wagepoint.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kasia Wind

Brand, Content and Communications Manager

kwind@wagepoint.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wagepoint-acquires-kinhr-to-build-ultimate-workplace-happiness-solution-for-small-businesses-and-their-teams-301601956.html

SOURCE Wagepoint