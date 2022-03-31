WageWatch, Provider of Healthcare, Hospitality and Gaming Surveys, Joins Salary.com Family

Salary.com assumes all aspects of operations for WageWatch surveys

WALTHAM, Mass., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Salary.com® announced that WageWatch is joining the Salary.com family of leading compensation surveys, with Salary.com assuming all aspects of operations for WageWatch® surveys. Customers of WageWatch will now have access to Salary.com's expanded library of surveys and industry-leading compensation software, data, and services. They will also have immediate access to Salary.com's leading survey analyst team and 2022 Stevie Award-winning customer support team.

"The Salary.com team is honored to be selected to continue to serve the WageWatch community," said Plunkett.

"In transferring the operation of our surveys to the team at Salary.com, we confidently place our customers in the hands of a team widely recognized for its accurate and timely data, compelling insights, and exceptional customer service," said WageWatch CEO Randy Pullen.

"WageWatch has a long history as a robust and respected compensation and salary data source for the healthcare, hospitality, and gaming industries. The Salary.com team is honored to be selected to continue to serve the WageWatch community," said Kent Plunkett, CEO of Salary.com. "Each of these industries is turning the corner after being hard hit by the pandemic. As HR teams look to attract and retain people in a tight labor market, we believe they'll find considerable value in our unparalleled compensation market data sources and total rewards insights."

For more information, to ask a question, or to subscribe to a WageWatch Survey, click here or contact (781) 852-5291 ext. 319.

ABOUT SALARY.COM

Salary.com® is the leading provider of compensation market data, software, and analytics, bringing more of the trusted data and intuitive software organizations need to get pay right. The industry's fastest-growing compensation management company, Salary.com serves over 30,000 survey participant organizations, over 8,000 business-to-business software subscribers, and over 45 million employees globally. HR professionals rely on Salary.com's 360° view of their compensation practices so they can efficiently and accurately achieve internal pay equity and adapt to market changes. Salary.com's state-of-the-art CompAnalyst® accelerates compensation workflows, delivers real-time data, and powers accurate, equitable, and competitive compensation through one intuitive platform. For more information, please visit www.salary.com.

Media Contact:

Julie Murphy

Salary.com

Julie.murphy@salary.com

617-967-5426

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wagewatch-provider-of-healthcare-hospitality-and-gaming-surveys-joins-salarycom-family-301515067.html

SOURCE Salary.com, Inc.