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16.03.2026 19:36:00
Waited Until Your 40s to Save for Retirement? Here's Your Game Plan.
If your 20s and 30s came and went without making progress on your retirement savings, you're not alone. A good 61% of Americans ages 18 to 29 don't have dedicated retirement savings, according to Motley Fool research. And among workers under 35, median retirement savings as of 2022 only reached $18,880.If you're approaching your 40s, or recently entered that decade, and you recognize that you're behind on retirement savings, don't panic. While it's of course a great thing to begin funding an IRA or 401(k) at an earlier age, you're not doomed to retire with $0 if you're first starting now. But it's important to go about things strategically.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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