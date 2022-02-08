|
08.02.2022 14:30:00
Waiting for Home Price Bear Market? Keep on Waiting
Investors and homebuyers waiting for the housing market to cool may need to cool their jets themselves.Black Knight said that prices nationally rose at a record pace for the month of December, abruptly ending the slowdown in price acceleration that had been seen in the previous few months and setting the stage for more in 2022.Severe supply shortages, with demand further fueled by buyers wanting to get ahead of expected interest rate increases, led to the average home increasing in value by 0.84% in December, the most ever for a month that normally sees little to no price movement, Black Knight said in its Mortgage Monitor Report released on Feb. 7. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
