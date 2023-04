Waiting for Tesla, Investors Are Watching These 2 Stocks Wednesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market hasn't seen many big moves this week, with investors seemingly waiting for market-moving news to take a stand on whether the bear market is truly over. After finishing nearly unchanged on Tuesday, futures contracts on major market benchmarks were mostly lower on Wednesday morning, dropping as much as two-thirds of a percent in premarket trading.Many investors are waiting anxiously to see the latest results from electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla later this afternoon. In the meantime, though, several other stocks have reported their latest financial results. Below, you'll see why ASML (NASDAQ: ASML) and Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) are getting a lot of attention from Wall Street Wednesday morning.Shares of ASML were down 2.5% in premarket trading on Wednesday. The Netherlands-based semiconductor equipment manufacturer released first-quarter financial results that featured massive gains, but investors seemed disappointed not to have seen even more from the company.Continue reading