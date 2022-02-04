Waitrose and Lidl top list of eco-friendly supermarkets

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Study by Which? looked at greenhouse gas emissions as well as plastic waste and food waste Waitrose and Lidl are the most sustainable supermarkets, according to a Which?’s eco-friendly grocer ranking.Iceland finished last, according to the research, which tracked supermarket policies on: plastic waste and food waste, which shoppers have reported are the biggest issues for them; and greenhouse gas emissions, which most experts say poses the greatest environmental threat. Continue reading...