|
04.02.2022 07:00:20
Waitrose and Lidl top list of eco-friendly supermarkets
Study by Which? looked at greenhouse gas emissions as well as plastic waste and food waste Waitrose and Lidl are the most sustainable supermarkets, according to a Which?’s eco-friendly grocer ranking.Iceland finished last, according to the research, which tracked supermarket policies on: plastic waste and food waste, which shoppers have reported are the biggest issues for them; and greenhouse gas emissions, which most experts say poses the greatest environmental threat. Continue reading...
