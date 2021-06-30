Wake Network Appoints David Hackett as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Wake Network, Inc. ("Wake" or the "Company"), a global leader in naturally derived psilocybin production and the developer of genomics-based integration therapies, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Hackett as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Hackett brings over 25 years of public company experience to Wake recently with 48North Cannabis Corp., a vertically integrated Canadian cannabis company where he successfully completed its go public transaction, raised $64 million, completed a number of acquisitions and spearheaded revenue growth from zero to $30 million on an annualized run rate in three years. He has overseen the growth of a number of start-up companies, including dealing with operations, technology, regulatory reporting (in Canada and the U.S.), corporate governance, public financing (in Canada and the U.S.) and M&A activity. David is a CPA and CA and holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario.

"First, we would like to thank Pascal D'Souza for his valuable contributions to our company as CFO. We would like to thank him for his efforts and hard work getting us to this point in Wake's journey. As we grow towards the public markets, David brings decades of experience and deepens the capabilities of our management team. I look forward to introducing him to shareholders and investors over the course of the next few months." stated Nick Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Wake.

Mr. Hackett noted, "I am delighted to be joining the Wake team. The psilocybin category is still a nascent industry and there is significant opportunity for Wake to become a dominant player in the space. My experience with public companies and regulated industries will help support Wake's plans for growth and profitability."

ABOUT WAKE NETWORK, INC.

Wake Network, Inc. is a fungi bioscience company focused on advancing, through research, the field of psychedelic and fungi-based therapeutics. To address the growing need for psychedelic-assisted mental health support in medicine and society at large, Wake has partnered with academics, governments and best-in-class mycologists around the world. Wake is currently developing fungus-derived psilocybin and medicinal mushroom products and is making advancements in the engineering of novel psychedelic biologics, while working on proving out their safety through proprietary genetics-based integration therapies.

