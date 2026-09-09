Wake Up, SpaceX Shareholders: Up to $47 Billion in Insider Selling Pressure Is Set to Hit the Tape Today, Sept. 9

On June 12, Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) (NASDAQ:SPCX) burst onto the scene with the largest initial public offering (IPO) in Wall Street's storied history. SpaceX priced its shares at $135, giving the company an initial valuation of $1.77 trillion, and raised a record $85.7 billion from its IPO, including the underwriters' overallotment.

Nearly three months later, SpaceX is set to make history yet again -- albeit the dubious kind.

Image source: Getty Images.

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