Waldorf Astoria Brings Unforgettable Experiences to Xiamen

XIAMEN, China, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) most iconic luxury hotel brand, today announced the latest addition to their growing portfolio of hotels with the opening of Waldorf Astoria Xiamen. Featuring 245 well-appointed rooms and suites, Waldorf Astoria Xiamen launches as the fourth Waldorf Astoria hotel in Greater China and the sixth in the Asia Pacific region, representing a milestone opening for the company in 2020.

"The opening of Waldorf Astoria Xiamen is a significant step forward for the storied Waldorf Astoria brand as we continue to elevate the level of luxury hospitality all over the world," said Dino Michael, Global Category Head, Luxury Brands, Hilton. "We are thrilled to welcome this property to our family of 32 iconic Waldorf Astoria hotels including Asia's own Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, Waldorf Astoria Bangkok and Waldorf Astoria Beijing here in China, all of which provide guests with our legendary True Waldorf Service experienced through the lens of the world's most sought-after destinations."

Situated nine kilometers from the Xiamen Gaoqi International Airport, in the heart of Xiamen within the Siming District, Waldorf Astoria Xiamen evokes a modern and refined reimagination of the coastal city's unique cultural traditions as a seaside port at the intersection of global culture in Asia.

"As the sixth Waldorf Astoria hotel to open in Asia Pacific, Waldorf Astoria Xiamen is part of the growing momentum of Hilton's Luxury estate in the region. This launch follows closely on the back of our recent signing of the first Waldorf Astoria hotel in Japan which will open in Tokyo in 2026. As we look to open 17 more hotels across our three luxury brands in our regional pipeline over the coming years, Waldorf Astoria Xiamen will be a shining example of how our team pulled out all the stops to a truly remarkable hotel during one of the most challenging moments in history. We have every confidence Waldorf Astoria Xiamen will be a destination that is highly sought after and on top-of- mind for travelers within and beyond China," said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

New Heights of Design at an Opulent Garden Mansion

Waldorf Astoria Xiamen taps into the rich past of this historic port city along China's southeast coast for its inspiration and aesthetic. The uniquely designed space transports guests back to the city's culturally rich beginnings with a neo-classical fusion of Nanyang tradition, reinterpreting European architectural style of contemporary elements and exquisite details through the lens of Waldorf Astoria's enduring commitment to aesthetic sensibility and classic splendor.

The grand garden mansion offers discerning guests a sanctuary of serenity and natural light immediately as they are welcomed through the Trellis, a modern and palatial space for dining and socializing, into a reception area flush with rich emerald blues. Rich botanical life and details abound to complement the earthy charm of the city itself, while circular elements are a motif within the hotel's innovative design, referencing harmony, togetherness and the intertwining of local and international culture.

World-Class Dining with Traditional Flair

Waldorf Astoria Xiamen's exquisite restaurant offerings will raise the bar on fine dining in the city. Brasserie ONE offers sophisticated all-day dining in a lavish environment, with a menu of Western and European dishes of premium beef and seafood with tableside service.

The hotel's classic Fujian restaurant HOKKLO is inspired by the unique ke jia dialect of the Fujian region, with a menu of rare and traditional dishes, from stir-fried mud crab to bird's nest congee, that invites guests to indulge in a contemporary yet uncompromising approach to authentic Fujian cuisine, where traditional cooking methods meet innovative presentations. Live cooking from the acclaimed chefs provides a visual feast in addition to the delicacies on offer, all of which are devised from the freshest sea and farm to table ingredients. The Chef's Table option at HOKKLO offers an unparalleled fine dining experience with menus customized to each guest's unique preferences.

At Peacock Alley, guests can bask in the breeze of Xiamen over afternoon tea at the lush outdoor garden terrace or the elegant Art Deco inspired interior. The Alley's wedding photoshoot-ready Grand Staircase and sprawling terrace all make for unforgettable social events and gatherings. After nightfall, bar and lounge 1387 offers refined salon culture, from wine tastings to live music in a speakeasy-inspired space.

Light and Elegance in Suites

Waldorf Astoria Xiamen feature rooms and suites with floor-to-ceiling windows with abundant sunlight and breathtaking views. All guest rooms are appointed with top tier amenities including Salvatore Ferragamo toiletries, beds from Simmons for world-class comfort and bathrooms outfitted with spacious bathtubs from KA for ultimate relaxation and indulgence. Discerning guests can also choose between two design experiences in the guest rooms: a light design of lush aqua blues that calls to mind the sparkling serenity of Xiamen's coastal landscape, or a richer, warmer palette of earthy tones in a nod to Xiamen's vibrant tea culture.

Indulgence and Revitalization at the Waldorf Astoria Spa

The nature-inspired spa at Waldorf Astoria Xiamen brings urban and chic revitalization to new heights, with private outdoor terraces and deluxe treatments including the exclusive Aroma Hydro Thermal Therapy Experience. The 24-hour fitness center boasts state-of-the-art equipment and amenities that include an enormous outdoor swimming pool, healthy green foliage and a playground, all on a spacious fifth-floor terrace overlooking the city.

To give guests peace of mind throughout their stay, Waldorf Astoria Xiamen joins a new industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection, the Hilton CleanStay program, which is an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection developed in collaboration with Dettol-maker RB and Mayo Clinic. This program includes focus deep cleansing on frequent-touch areas like light switches and door handles, contactless check-in, guest-accessible disinfecting wipes and more.

Award Winning Guest Loyalty Program, Hilton Honors

Waldorf Astoria Xiamen is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.

Waldorf Astoria Xiamen is located at 1 Lianhua North Rd, Siming District, Xiamen, 361009, China

For more information, or to make a reservation, please visit Waldorf Astoria Xiamen or call +86-592-5373333.

About Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts

Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts is a portfolio of more than 30 iconic properties that creates a unique sense of place with a relentless commitment to personal service and culinary expertise in landmark locations around the world. Unified by their inspirational environments and True Waldorf Service, Waldorf Astoria hotels deliver graceful service from the moment a guest books through checkout. In addition to the brand's renowned hotel offerings, Waldorf Astoria boasts a best-in-class residential portfolio, including 17 properties either open or in development, that provide the comfort of a private home combined with the unsurpassed amenities and legendary service of Waldorf Astoria. Waldorf Astoria is a part of Hilton, a leading global hospitality company. Experience Waldorf Astoria by booking at www.waldorfastoria.com or through the Hilton Honors mobile app . Learn about the brand by visiting newsroom.hilton.com/waldorfastoria , and follow Waldorf Astoria on Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 6,300 properties with nearly one million rooms, in 118 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world's most hospitable company, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on the 2020 World's Best Workplaces list, and was named the 2019 Global Industry Leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. In 2020, Hilton CleanStay was introduced, bringing an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection to hotels worldwide. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 110 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy, plus enjoy instant benefits, including contactless check-in with room selection, Digital Key, and Connected Room. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and YouTube .

SOURCE Hilton