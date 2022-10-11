Walgreens Boots Alliance Agrees To Acquire Remaining 45% Stake In CareCentrix For About $392 Mln

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) announced Tuesday the acceleration of its plans to acquire full ownership of CareCentrix (CCX Next, LLC), expanding its reach into the growing homecare sector and advancing its healthcare long-term growth strategy.

Walgreens has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 45% stake for approximately $392 million, which is based on the exit multiple agreed to at the time of Walgreens' initial majority investment announcement in CareCentrix.

CareCentrix is an industry leader in the $75 billion post-acute and home care industry, providing care coordination and outsourced benefit management services.

Walgreens' full acquisition of CareCentrix follows its 55% majority investment in the company, which closed on August 31, 2022. The full acquisition is subject to limited customary closing conditions and is expected to close by March 2023.

CareCentrix will continue as a distinct business and brand within Walgreens following the full acquisition.

Additionally, CareCentrix CEO John Driscoll will assume a new role as executive vice president and president, U.S. Healthcare at Walgreens, including Walgreens Health, later this month. He will report directly to Walgreens CEO Roz Brewer and serve on Walgreens' executive committee. CareCentrix Chief Financial Officer, Steve Horowitz, will assume the role of CareCentrix CEO.

Driscoll is a proven and trusted leader with more than 25 years of deep healthcare expertise. Prior to CareCentrix, he served as president at Castlight Health, a digital healthcare company, and before that, as group president for new markets at Medco.