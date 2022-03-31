Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $883 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $1.03 billion, or $1.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.38 billion or $1.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $33.76 billion from $32.78 billion last year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $883 Mln. vs. $1.03 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.02 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.40 -Revenue (Q2): $33.76 Bln vs. $32.78 Bln last year.