30.06.2022 13:07:51

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $289 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $1.20 billion, or $1.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.83 billion or $0.96 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.2% to $32.60 billion from $34.03 billion last year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $289 Mln. vs. $1.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $1.38 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.92 -Revenue (Q3): $32.60 Bln vs. $34.03 Bln last year.

