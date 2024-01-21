21.01.2024 16:45:00

Walgreens Boots Alliance Just Cut Its Dividend: Here Are 2 Companies That Won't

If there is one thing income investors hate, it's when a company decides to slash or suspend its dividend. Yes, sometimes the business requires it, but that's cold comfort for those who count on regular and rising payouts. Recently, the leading pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) made the difficult decision to decrease its dividend by 48%, much to the dismay of investors.The company's financial position arguably justifies the move, but what about investing in a stock whose underlying business is unlikely to make such a decision necessary? Here are two such stocks: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Johnson & Johnson has problems of its own. In 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) was enacted into law in the U.S. Among other things, it will seek to make some drugs more affordable by allowing the government to negotiate better prices for them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alliance Holdings GP LPPartnership Unitsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alliance Holdings GP LPPartnership Unitsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 20,09 -1,23% Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach neuen Rekorden: US-Börsen schließen weit im Plus -- ATX geht minimal fester ins Wochenende -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel am Freitag im Handelsverlauf zurück. An der Wall Street dominierten am Freitag die Bullen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen