30.06.2022 13:22:13
Walgreens Boots Alliance Maintains FY22 Adj. EPS Growth Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, retail pharmacy Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) maintained its adjusted earnings growth guidance for the full-year 2022, based on year-to-date performance that is tracking broadly in line with expectations.
For fiscal 2022, the company continues to project adjusted earnings growth in the low-single digit growth.
On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.03 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
