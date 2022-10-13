NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

13.10.2022 13:44:11

Walgreens Boots Alliance Q4 Adj. Profit Beats Estimates; Sales Down 5.3%

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) reported that its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations decreased 31.8 percent to $0.80, reflecting a decrease of 30.0 percent on a constant currency basis. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.77, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Loss per share from continuing operations was $0.48, compared to earnings per share of $0.41. Sales from continuing operations decreased 5.3 percent from the year-ago quarter to $32.4 billion, a decrease of 3.2 percent on a constant currency basis. Analysts on average had estimated $32.09 billion in revenue.

Looking forward, the company expects fiscal 2023 adjusted EPS of $4.45 to $4.65. Also, the company raised the U.S. Healthcare fiscal 2025 sales target to $11 billion to $12 billion, from $9 billion to $10 billion previously.

The company reconfirmed its expectation to achieve low-teens adjusted EPS growth in fiscal 2025.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance are up 6% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

