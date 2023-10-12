|
12.10.2023 16:46:05
Walgreens Boots Alliance Rises Despite Earnings Miss
(RTTNews) - Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) are climbing more than 3% Thursday morning in spite of its quarterly earnings missing the Street view.
Net loss in the fourth quarter was $180 million or $0.21 per share compared with net loss of $415 million or $0.48 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Excluding one-time items, the company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.69 per share.
Sales for the quarter increased 9.2 percent year-over-year to $35.422 billion. The consensus estimate was for $34.78 billion.
For the full year, the company expects sales to be in the range of $141 billion to $145 billion. Adjusted EPS to be $3.20-$3.50.
Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $3.72 per share on revenue of $144.24 billion for the year.
WBA is at $23.66 currently. It has traded in the range of $20.58 - $42.29 in the last 1 year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Nachrichten
|
16:00
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Freitagshandel im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones notiert schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsende schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Handelsende Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|S&P 500 aktuell: Das macht der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|NYSE-Titel Walgreens-Aktie gewinnt deutlich: Walgreens mit neuem Sparprogramm (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Walgreens Boots Alliance Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
|23,06
|5,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Banken läuten Berichtssaison ein: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien geben letztlich ab
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren am Freitag Minuszeichen zu beobachten. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich ein festerer Handel. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche abwärts.