Walgreens Boots Alliance To Remain Owner Of Boots And No7 Beauty Company

(RTTNews) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA), the owner of the retail pharmacy chains Walgreens and Boots, said Tuesday that it decided to keep its Boots and No7 Beauty Company businesses under its existing ownership.

The decision follows the end of the strategic review began in January in line with the company's priorities.

Chief Executive Officer, Rosalind Brewer, said: "We have now completed a thorough review of Boots and No7 Beauty Company, with the outcome reflecting rapidly evolving and challenging financial market conditions beyond our control. It is an exciting time for these businesses, which are uniquely positioned to continue to capture future opportunities presented by the growing healthcare and beauty markets…"

The decision to retain the businesses has also been supported by the ongoing strong performance and growth of Boots and No7 Beauty Company, which have exceeded expectations despite challenging conditions.

WBA had received interests from prospective buyers and held discussions with the parties to sell these businesses.