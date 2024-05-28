|
28.05.2024 15:53:00
Walgreens Boots Stock Just Hit Its Lowest Level Since 1998. Time to Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
It's been an ugly past year for Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) stock, which is down over 45% in that span. It's been a tough decade, in fact, with the stock plunging over 75% over the past 10 years.With the stock now trading where it was in 1998, let's look what has gone wrong for the company and whether investors should consider picking up shares in the stock at these levels.One of the biggest issues facing Walgreens, and the pharmacy industry in general, has been constant reimbursement pressure. The company has consistently talked about this issue since at least the start of 2016. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!