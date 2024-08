Walgreens Is Reportedly Considering a Drastic Move to Improve Its Cash Flow

When a company is in a tough financial situation, all options are on the table. For the sake of keeping its operations afloat and ensuring its long-term safety, a company may drastically cut expenses and even abandon once-promising growth opportunities. Cash comes first.Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is a company that may be in urgent need of strengthening its cash position. Its cash flow isn't great, it's still paying a dividend, and investors have simply been losing hope in the company as a result of its underwhelming financials. Not only is it considering asset sales, but it's also contemplating a significant move: dumping its stake in VillageMD.In 2021, Walgreens took a majority stake in primary care operator VillageMD when it made a $5.2 billion investment in the company. The move was a strategic one, which involved plans to launch 1,000 health clinics by 2027. Walgreens was hoping to cash in from its position of being a trusted neighborhood pharmacy for millions of Americans.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool