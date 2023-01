Walgreens or Medical Properties: Which Is the Better Dividend Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing in a stock that pays a high yield can result in some great dividend income for your portfolio, but it can also be risky if the payout isn't safe. Before investing in a high-yielding stock, investors should assess whether the dividend is safe and sustainable.Two attractive dividend stocks for investors to consider today include Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW). Both yield more than 5% on their dividends, but which is the better option?At 5.2%, Walgreens pays investors a dividend yield that is three times the S&P 500 average of 1.7%. It's a high payout, but it isn't dangerously high.Continue reading