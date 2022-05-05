Walgreens Reaches $683 Mln Opioid-related Settlement With State Of Florida

(RTTNews) - Pharmacy chain Walgreens (WBA) announced Thursday that it has entered into an agreement with the State of Florida to resolve all claims related to the distribution and dispensing of prescription opioid medications across the company's pharmacies in the state.

The settlement amount of $683 million includes $620 million to be paid out to the State of Florida over 18 years, as well as a one-time payment of $63 million for attorneys' fees.

The settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing or liability by Walgreens.

The settlement funds will be used by the State of Florida to support its efforts to combat and treat opioid addiction.