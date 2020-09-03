|
03.09.2020 13:34:00
Walker Edison Named 4th Fastest Growing Company in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Utah Business announced Walker Edison as No. 4 on their Fast 50 list yesterday during an award luncheon held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.
The Fast 50 list recognizes the fastest growing companies in Utah. The considerations for the award include a minimum of two years in business and a combination of revenue growth and total revenue. Each candidate is vetted by Tanner LLC for financial accuracy.
Walker Edison COO Matt Davis said of the award, "I'm extremely proud of our talented team and their innovation that paves the way for our continued growth. Our success will always be a product of the efforts of our team."
This is the fifth year that Walker Edison has been included in the Utah Business Fast 50 list.
"Having sustained long-term high growth is nothing but a testament to the amazing team at Walker Edison. We are so proud of the people we work with every day", says Walker Edison CEO Brad Bonham
A full list of all the Fast 50 winners can be found on the Utah Business website.
About Walker Edison
Established in 2006, Walker Edison quickly became a leading partner and a drop-ship solution for the biggest names in e-commerce. We are a data centric organization that is committed to deliver more than just innovative furniture - we are committed to help our customers Live Outside the Box™. Walker Edison is a global organization with operations in Brazil, Asia, the UK and Germany. To learn more visit walkeredison.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker-edison-named-4th-fastest-growing-company-in-utah-301123559.html
SOURCE Walker Edison
