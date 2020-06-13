+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
Wall Financial Corporation announces results of annual general meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Wall Financial Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 11, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "AGM").

A total of 14,777,780 shares were represented at the meeting, being 43.52% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.  Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the AGM, including setting the number of directors at seven, the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration payable to the auditors and the election of management's nominees as directors. 

Director Voting

Detailed results of the proxy votes for the election of directors are provided below:

Director Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Barton Brett Finlay

14,777,415

(100.00%)

365

(0.00%)

David Gruber

14,777,320

(100.00%)

460

(0.00%)

Robert King

14,777,680

(100.00%)

100

(0.00%)

Michael Redekop

14,777,755

(100.00%)

25

(0.00%)

Peter Ufford

14,776,960

(99.99%)

820

(0.01%)

Sascha Voth

14,777,655

(100.00%)

125

(0.00%)

Bruno Wall

14,777,755

(100.00%)

25

(0.00%)

 

SOURCE Wall Financial Corporation

