Wall Financial Corporation announces results of annual general meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Wall Financial Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces the voting results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 11, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "AGM").

A total of 14,777,780 shares were represented at the meeting, being 43.52% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the AGM, including setting the number of directors at seven, the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix the remuneration payable to the auditors and the election of management's nominees as directors.

Director Voting

Detailed results of the proxy votes for the election of directors are provided below:

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Barton Brett Finlay 14,777,415 (100.00%) 365 (0.00%) David Gruber 14,777,320 (100.00%) 460 (0.00%) Robert King 14,777,680 (100.00%) 100 (0.00%) Michael Redekop 14,777,755 (100.00%) 25 (0.00%) Peter Ufford 14,776,960 (99.99%) 820 (0.01%) Sascha Voth 14,777,655 (100.00%) 125 (0.00%) Bruno Wall 14,777,755 (100.00%) 25 (0.00%)

