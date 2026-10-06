Wall Street Aims To Continue In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive on Tuesday on hope that the crude exports from the Middle East are recovering. In the Asian trading hours, oil prices were sharply lower.

Gold prices were modestly higher.

Brent crude prices were below $100 a barrel and Brent crude futures fell 1.6 percent to $98.76 a barrel. WTI crude futures were down 1.9 percent at $87.73 a barrel.

Spot gold edged up 0.30 percent to $4,152.68 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $4,179.55.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 358.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 17.35 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 196.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended Monday in positive territory. The Nasdaq jumped 286.45 points or 1.1 percent to 27,477.31, the S&P 500 advanced 51.23 points or 0.7 percent to 7,773.95 and the Dow rose 90.94 points or 0.2 percent to 51,267.90.

On the economic front, the International Trade in Goods and Services for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $99 billion, while the deficit in the prior month was $88.6 billion.

The 3-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

John Williams to moderate a discussion before the 2026 Governance & Culture Reform Conference organized by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at 9.05 am ET.

Michelle Bowman will speak on 'Modernizing Regulation and Supervision' before the 2026 Community Banking Research Conference at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis at 10.45 am ET.

Lorie Logan will moderate a 'Global Perspectives' question-and-answer session at 7.00 pm ET.

Jeffrey Schmid will speak on 'The Federal Reserve, Monetary Policy, and Rural and Agricultural Development' in fireside chat before the Enid Regional Development Alliance Luncheon at 1.15 pm ET.

Asian stocks advanced on Tuesday. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.0 percent to 24,280.56.

Markets in mainland China were closed for the National Day holiday.

Japanese markets rose sharply. The benchmark 10-year yield hit 3.115 percent. The Nikkei average rallied 1.05 percent to 70,683.98 while the broader Topix index closed 0.92 percent higher at 4,183.56.

Seoul stocks ended notably lower. The Kospi index fell 0.89 percent to 6,941.39.

Australian markets gained at the close. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 surged 0.57 percent to 8,735.70. The broader All Ordinaries index settled half a percent higher at 8,903.50.