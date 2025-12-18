Wall Street Aims To Open In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - Report on consumer price inflation might be the highlight on Thursday. In the Asian trading hours, the dollar was broadly firm, while gold dipped slightly. Oil prices climbed on supply disruption concerns.

Asian shares finished mostly lower, while European shares are trading broadly up.

Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were up 85.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 26.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 196.25 points.

The U.S. major averages closed just off their lows of the session on Wednesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 418.14 points or 1.8 percent to 22,693.32, the S&P 500 slumped 78.83 points or 1.2 percent to 6,721.43 and the Dow slid 228.29 points or 0.5 percent to 47,885.97.

On the economic front, the Consumer Price Index or CPI for November will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.3 percent.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 225K, while it was up 236K in the prior week.

The Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index for December will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 2.2, while it was down 1.7 in November.

The third quarter Current Account will be published at 8.30 am ET. In the prior quarter, the deficit was $251.3 billion.

The E-Commerce Retail Sales for the third quarter will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the previous quarter, the retail sales were up 1.4 percent.

The Leading Indicators for November is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, it was down 0.3 percent.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the gas stock was down 177 bcf.

Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.16 percent to 3,876.37. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.12 higher at 25,498.13.

Japanese markets hit three-week lows. The Nikkei average fell 1.03 percent to 49,001.50 while the broader Topix index settled 0.37 percent lower at 3,356.89.

Australian markets finished marginally higher.

European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is progressing 17.23 points or 0.21 percent. The German DAX is gaining 62.05 points or 0.26 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is progressing 1.52 points or 0.02 percent.

The Swiss Market Index is adding 19.19 points or 0.15 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 22.41 points or 0.39 percent.