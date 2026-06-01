Wall Street Aims To Open In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open on a positive note on Monday. Geopolitical situations continue to impact the investor sentiments.

Oil prices were sharply higher. Brent crude futures for August delivery jumped 3.3 percent to $94.15 a barrel while WTI crude futures for July delivery were...

The dollar held steady in Asian trade, while gold prices dipped below $4,500 an ounce. Spot gold fell 0.9 percent to $4,497.08

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 240.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 19.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 59.75 points.

The U.S. major averages finished higher on Friday. The Dow climbed 363.49 points or 0.7 percent to 51,032.46, while the Nasdaq increased 55.15 points or 0.2 percent to 26,972.62 and the S&P 500 rose 16.43 points or 0.2 percent to 7,580.06.

On the economic front, the PMI Manufacturing Final for May will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is 55.3, while in the prior month it the flash was 55.3.

The ISM Manufacturing Index for May will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 53.1, while it was up 52.7 in the prior month.

The Construction Spending for April is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.3 percent, while it was u p 0.6 percent in the prior month.

The six-month Treasury bill auaction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.27 percent to 4,057.74. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 0.86 percent to 25,398.18.

Japanese markets surged. The Nikkei average closed up 0.91 percent at 66,934.33. The broader Topix index settled 0.42 percent lower at 3,940.70.

Australian markets ended on a flat note. Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index edged up by 0.29 percent to 13,244.55.