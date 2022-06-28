Wall Street Aims To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher on Tuesday.

Investors were observing the G-7 Summit in Germany where world leaders promised their support to Ukraine. The upcoming Nato summit in Madrid also might endorse the same.

Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly up.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 196.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 21.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 56.00 points.

The U.S. major averages all ended in the red on Monday. The Dow ended down by 62.42 points or 0.2 percent at 31,438.26, coming off the day's high of 31,598.59. The S&P 500 settled lower by 11.63 points or 0.3 percent at 3,900.11, while the Nasdaq closed lower by 83.07 points or 0.72 percent at 11,524.55.

On the economic front, International Trade in Goods for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $102.0 billion, while the deficit was $106.7 billion in the previous month.

Retail Inventories for May is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. In the prior month, the inventories were up 0.7 percent. Wholesale Inventories is expected to increase 2.1 percent, while it was up 2.2 percent in April, 2022.

The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for April is expected at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 1.8 percent and in March it was up 2.4 percent.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index or HPI for April will be published at 9.00 am ET. In March, the month-over-month growth was 1.5 percent.

The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence for June will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 101.0, while it was up 106.4 in the previous month.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond's Manufacturing Index for June will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is up 2, while it was down 9 last month. Seven-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Money Supply for May is scheduled at 1.00 pm. In the prior month, the M2 money Supply was negative $81.2 billion.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will participate in a virtual fireside chat at an event hosted by LinkedIn at 12.30 pm ET.

Asian stocks closed mostly up on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index finished 0.89 percent higher at 3,409.21.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 0.85 percent higher at 22,418.97.

Japanese shares finished on a positive note. The Nikkei average rose 0.66 percent to settle at 27,049.47. The broader Topix index inched up 1.06 percent to 1,907.38.

Australian markets hit a two-week high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.86 percent to 6,763.60 while the broader All Ordinaries index added 0.87 percent to end at 6,953.40.

European shares are trading mostly higher. CAC 40 of France is up 80.50 points or 1.33 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 121.53 points or 0.92 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 95.37 points or 1.31 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 30.81 points or 0.28 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.98 percent.