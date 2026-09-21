Wall Street Aims To Open Positive

(RTTNews) - The meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump and Gulf-state leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly has instilled positivity to investor sentiments. Trump might be meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York.

Oil extended declines. Brent crude futures were down 1.8 percent at $102 a barrel. Gold prices were moving lower. Spot gold dipped 0.6 percent.

Initial signs from the US futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.

As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were up 450.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 54.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 315.00 points.

The U.S. major averages finished up on Friday. The Nasdaq climbed 104.25 points or 0.4 percent to 26,522.55 and the S&P 500 rose 12.74 points or 0.2 percent to 7,650.50, but the Dow dipped 95.40 points or 0.2 percent to 51,682.64.

On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for August will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 0.08, while it was down 0.08 in the prior month.

Three-month and 6-month Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.

Asian stocks rose broadly on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.97 percent to 3,949.91. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended 1.18 percent higher at 25,042.71.

Japanese shares ended higher. The Nikkei 225 average finished 882.70 points or 1.38 percent, to 65,018.95.

Australian markets ended on a flat note. S&P/ASX 200 closed at 8731.90, up 0.70 points or 0.01 percent.