Wall Street Aims To Start Higher

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares finished mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher.

As of 7.45 am ET, the Dow futures were up 32.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 9.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 56.75. points.

The U.S. major averages finished lower on Monday. The Dow ended lower by 62.30 points or 0.16 percent at 39,069.23. The S&P 500 settled with a loss of 19.27 points or 0.38 percent at 5,069.53. The Nasdaq, which spent much of the day's session in positive territory despite a choppy ride, ended down 20.57 points or 0.13 percent at 15,976.25.

On the economic front, the Durable Goods Orders for January will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a decline of 4.5 percent, while it was at 0.0 percent in the prior month.

The Case-Shiller Home Price Index for December will be issued at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.2 percent, while it was up 0.1 percent in November.

The FHFA House Price Index for December will be revealed at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.1 percent, while it was up 0.3 percent in November.

The Consumer Confidence for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 115.0, while it was up 114.8 in the previous month.

Seven-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Money Supply for January is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 Level was $20.86 trillion.

Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares rallied. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index climbed 1.29 percent to 3,015.48 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 0.94 percent to 16,790.80.

Japanese markets ended on a flat note. The Nikkei average ended marginally higher at 39,239.52 while the broader Topix index edged up 0.18 percent to 2,678.46.

Australian stocks ended little changed. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.13 percent to 7,663.