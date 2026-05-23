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Bullish Aktie

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WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204

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23.05.2026 21:45:00

Wall Street Analysts are Bullish on This Blue Chip Stock: Here's Why They're Wrong

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock has struggled in 2026, trading down about 10% year to date.The downward trajectory of this blue chip stock, which is in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, reflects the uncertainty investors feel about rising prices and high interest rates. These macroeconomic concerns are keeping more consumers from moving and taking on home improvement projects.But there was some hope this week, as Home Depot released first-quarter earnings on May 19 that were better than expected. Revenue increased about 5% year over year to $41.8 billion, beating the $41.5 billion analysts had targeted. Comparable store sales rose 0.6%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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