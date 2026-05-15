ERA Mining Machinery Aktie
WKN DE: A0X91P / ISIN: KYG3108S1066
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15.05.2026 10:06:00
Wall Street Bids Adieu to Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Ushers in an Era of Historic FOMC Division
The only constant in financial markets is change. Today, May 15, marks the final day of Jerome Powell's second term as Fed chair (though he'll remain on the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve until his term ends in 2028) and the effective dawn of Kevin Warsh's first term at the central bank's top position.It's also a period of heightened uncertainty for Wall Street's major stock indexes: the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Though the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hitting new highs with regularity, thanks in part to the evolution of artificial intelligence, a changing of the guard at America's foremost financial institution, amid a period of historic division at the central bank, introduces an element of uncertainty that can drag on equities.Jerome Powell's term as Fed chair ends today, May 15. Image source: Official Federal Reserve Photo.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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