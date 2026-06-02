Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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02.06.2026 13:48:00
Wall Street Can't Get Enough of Semiconductor Stocks. Should You Buy Micron or Intel Right Now?
Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) shares have soared 489%, and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock is up a shocking 869% over the past year. The artificial intelligence spending boom that's currently underway is fueling interest in these stocks, and both could benefit from rising semiconductor demand in the coming years.But which is the better AI stock to buy right now?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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