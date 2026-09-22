Wall Street Futures Point To Higher Open

(RTTNews) - Early cues from the U.S. Futuers Index suggest that Wall Street might open in positive territory on Tuesday. Asian shares ended the day mostly higher, while European shares are trading broadly higher.

The war situation in Ukraine and Iran continue to be a worry for investors. U.S. President Donald Trump will be meeting world leaders on today.

In the Asian trading session, oil prices traded lower in volatile trade. Brent crude futures were down half a percent at $99.86 a barrel. WTI crude futures fell 1.1 percent

Gold prices fell toward $4,300 an ounce on Tuesday due to expectations for additional Federal Reserve rate hikes. Spot gold dipped 0.6 percent to $4,317.77 an ounce while U.S. gold futures were down 0.7 percent at $4,352.15.

As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 186.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 4.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 0.25 points.

The US major averages finished up on Monday. The Dow climbed 366.19 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 52,048.83, while the NASDAQ soared 599.55 points or 2.26 percent to close at a record high of 27,122.09 and the S&P 500 gained 114.20 points or 1.49 percent to end at 7,764.70.

On the economic front, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for September will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for decline of 1, while it was up 4 in the prior month.

Two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.

The Fed Money Supply for August is scheduled at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month the M2 Level was $23,218 billion.

The Dow climbed 366.19 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 52,048.83, while the NASDAQ soared 599.55 points or 2.26 percent to close at a record high of 27,122.09 and the S&P 500 gained 114.20 points or 1.49 percent to end at 7,764.70.

John Williams will give keynote remarks at the 2026 Treasury Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at 10.05 am ET.

Philip Jefferson speak before the 2026 Treasury Markets Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York at 10.20 am ET.

Thomas Barkin speak before the CFA Society Baltimore at 1.00 pm ET.

Asian stocks finished mostly up on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended little changed at 3,952.13 ahead of the Xi-Trump summit. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished 0.18 percent higher at 25,087.75.

Japanese markets remained closed for a national citizens' holiday.

Australian markets eked out modest gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 0.30 percent to 8,757.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.36 percent higher at 8,951.