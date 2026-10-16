Wall Street Futures Signal Mildly Positive Start

(RTTNews) - Asian shares finished mostly higher on Friday, while European shares are trading positive. Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately up.

In the Asian trading hours, oil prices edged lower. Gold prices traded firm. Spot gold edged up 0.3 percent to $4,180.96 an ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.8 percent at $4,202.65.

As of 7.55 am ET, the Dow futures were up 1.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 7.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 59.75 points.

The U.S. major averages ended higher on Thursday. The Dow shot up 556.21 points or 1.1 percent to 52,177.69. The S&P 500 also rose 25.12 points or 0.3 percent to 7,744.06.

On the economic front, the Import and Export Prices for September will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is 0.6 percent, while it was up 0.7 percent in the prior month.

The Industrial Production for September will be published at 9.15 am ET. the consensus is 0.4 percent, while it was at 0.0 perent in August.

The Baker Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior week, the North America rig count was 825 and the U.S. rig count was 603.

Treasury International Capital for August will be revealed at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the Net long-term Securities Transactions were down $27.9 billion.

Asian stocks advanced on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.24 percent to 3,716.28. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index added 0.52 percent to close at 24,186.83. Japanese markets closed higher. The Nikkei average rose 1.39 percent to 65,324.29. The broader Topix index settled 1.67 percent higher at 4,066.

Australian markets rose sharply. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1 percent to 8,806.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index climbed 1.13 percent to 8,940.40.