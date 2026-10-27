BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
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27.10.2026 11:40:00
Wall Street Has a New Blockbuster Stock Split Coming in 2027 -- It's an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That's Up 1,615% in 14 Years
Stock splits are a form of financial engineering that companies can use to alter their stock prices for a whole host of reasons. They essentially allow companies to simultaneously change their stock price and share count outstanding without moving the market cap.
Companies may conduct traditional stock splits if their stock price has risen significantly and they want to make it feel more affordable, particularly for retail investors. This also increases the number of shares outstanding and, therefore, liquidity.
The opposite of a traditional stock split is a reverse stock split, which can raise a company's stock price if it has fallen out of minimum price compliance on a major exchange.
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