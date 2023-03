Wall Street Has High Hopes for These 2 Nasdaq Stocks

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market started out on an uncertain note on Friday, initially falling but cutting its losses in the first hour of the trading day. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was down about 0.4% as of 10:30 a.m. ET, and investors appeared to be a little wary of what news the weekend could bring. Ongoing concerns about banks both in the U.S. and in Europe dragged on sentiment.Nevertheless, Wall Street is always looking for stocks that can outperform the market. Two that they recently focused on were Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ: CBRL). Although the duo are in very different industries and don't necessarily have much in common other than being listed on the Nasdaq , positive assessments from stock analysts indicate optimism about the prospects for their respective businesses.Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were up another 1.5% early Friday. That followed much larger gains on Thursday and came as stock analysts weighed in on the latest news from the biotech company.