|
20.03.2023 12:15:00
Wall Street Is Bullish on GE HealthCare as It Invests in AI
GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC), the new medical device spinoff from General Electric, appears to be a darling of the market both before and after reporting revenues of $18.3 billion in 2022, up 4% year over year, and $4.9 billion in the fourth quarter, an 8% increase over the year-ago period.Investors may be loving GE HealthCare's push into artificial intelligence, exemplified by its Feb. 9 announcement that it is buying Caption Health, Inc., a privately owned AI healthcare company that develops clinical applications to help with early disease detection, for an undisclosed sum. Caption Health uses AI to assist with ultrasound scans. The market for AI in healthcare is booming; according to Grand View Research, it is expected to grow from $22.4 billion in 2022 to $208.2 billion in 2030.GE HealthCare officially became a stand-alone company on Jan. 4, in what H. Lawrence Culp Jr., chairman and CEO of GE, referred to as "our transformation into three independent companies focused on critical, growing sectors." GE held onto a stake totaling about 19.9% in the spinoff "to provide further capital allocation flexibility."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!