Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
|
11.07.2026 17:32:00
Wall Street Is Bullish on SpaceX: Here Is What a $2,000 Investment Could Return
For years, the only way to own a piece of Elon Musk's rocket company was to be an insider or a venture fund. That changed in June, when Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), better known as SpaceX, became publicly traded.Now that anyone with a brokerage account can buy in, a fair question follows: What could a modest $2,000 stake actually turn into?SpaceX opened its first day of trading at $150, and after a volatile debut period in which it surged to a high of $225.64 in just a few days, it has retreated back toward that opening price. Today, it again trades at around $150 per share. At that price, $2,000 would buy about 13 shares. That is the starting point for every scenario below, and it is worth remembering that the stock has already swung hard in its first weeks, a sign of how much disagreement exists about what the company is worth. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!