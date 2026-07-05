Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
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05.07.2026 15:45:00
Wall Street Is Buzzing About Alphabet Joining the Dow. Income Investors Should Be Looking at This Stock Instead.
Google parent Alphabet is officially a member of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Inclusion of this stock in the oldest U.S. equity index comes at the expense of Verizon Communications and continues the "tech-ification" of the Dow. An index that was once heavy on old economy stocks now allocates about 21% of its weight to the "growthier" technology and communication services sectors. And because the Dow weights holdings by share price, Alphabet is now the gauge's sixth-largest component, a prominent perch for a new addition. Alphabet joins the group of Dow dividend payers, which includes all of the index's members except Amazon. And to the Google owner's credit, it has boosted its payout twice since launching it in 2024. However, investors seeking reliable equity income among Dow members should remember a familiar name: Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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