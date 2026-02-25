Bullish Aktie
Wall Street Is Divided on This AI Stock. Here's Why I'm Bullish.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) posted another blockbuster earnings report in early February. Its fourth-quarter revenue surged 70% year over year, accelerating from the 63% growth in the previous quarter.The main dilemma for investors considering the stock is valuation. It's expensive, trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio (P/S) of 48 times and a forward price-to-earnings multiple (P/E) of 100 at the time of this writing. Many investors recognize the quality of Palantir's business, but the average Wall Street analyst has kept a hold rating on the stock for the past year, and that can be attributed to its high sales multiple. Year to date, the stock is down 24%.There's competition and negative sentiment across software stocks right now, but there's one reason I continue to hold Palantir shares and remain bullish on the company's long-term growth potential.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
