09.02.2024 11:57:00
Wall Street Is Downgrading Apple Stock. Should You Continue to Buy? History Offers an Important Clue
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the most successful companies in American history. Since the company came public in 1980, its stock has delivered a whopping 187,580% return. An investment of just $1,000 back at its IPO would be worth more than $1.8 million today.Along with its investors, consumers have also reaped the benefits of Apple's success. The company's iPhone, for example, helped boost their productivity, connect them with their friends and families, and place an endless stream of information at their fingertips.With the start of 2024, though, some Wall Street analysts have soured on Apple stock. According to Benzinga, the stock received three downgrades from analyst firms so far (compared to just one upgrade). On top of that, one major investment bank lowered its price target.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
